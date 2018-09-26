Now what you hear is not a test: Night School director Malcolm D. Lee is down with Real Talk, an homage to old-school hip hop from screenwriter Radha Blank (Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It and The Get Down).

In a reteam with Universal, Lee is set to direct and produce the film under his Blackmaled Productions banner. Based on a concept he came up with, it follows about an old-school rapper who tries to his old group back together to reclaim their status as one of hip hop’s most influential acts.

THR first reported the news.