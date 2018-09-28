Bravo said it and the production company behind Real Housewives of Potomac have “suspended filming” of Michael Darby following allegations of a sexual assault.

Darby allegedly groped a crew member who was filming an episode of the show. The cameraman, Orville Palmer, said he told Darby to stop and later reported the incident to his supervisor, according to TMZ.

The production company, Truly Original, and Bravo, each issued statements Friday saying they take all allegations of sexual and other misconduct seriously, and have guidelines in place to ensure a safe workplace.

“Immediately upon learning of these allegations, we commenced a thorough internal review and, per our protocol, took all appropriate steps to ensure the safe working environment and safe forum for communication for everyone associated with the production,” Truly Original said.

TMZ reported that Darby has been charged with assault and misdemeanor improper sexual contact in connection with the September 1 incident. The charges could not be independently confirmed by Deadline.

This is the second Bravo reality show star to be accused of sexual assault in recent weeks. An Orange County doctor and his girlfriend were charged September 18 with drugging and raping two women in his apartment. Grant Robicheaux, 38, appeared on an episode of the short-lived reality show Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.

The final episode of Season 3 of Bravo’s RHOP aired last month.