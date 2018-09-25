Entertainment One is teaming with David Ayer’s and Chris Long’s Cedar Park and Prettybird on Ready for War, a four-part documentary limited series that examines the cause and effect of deporting U.S. military veterans and their forced recruitment by Mexican drug cartels.

Created by director Andrew Renzi and Nick Boak, Ready for War explores the issues of post-military service, including PTSD, drug abuse and crime convictions for combat veterans, as well as the larger ramifications for immigrant soldiers. The series details the differences native-born U.S. and immigrant soldiers face when convicted of a crime — and the fight for the majority of immigrant soldiers who are sent to Mexico as they attempt to get back home. While some are successful, others succumb to violent threats of drug cartels.

It also investigates the larger issue of deporting veterans and features interviews with politicians, military members, lawyers and journalists while offering intimate access to the personal lives and stories of the soldiers included in the documentary that have been affected by these laws.

“Our soldiers take responsibility for our nation’s freedom and security when they put their lives on the line,” Renzi said. “We need to take responsibility for them when they come home, no matter where they were born and what mistakes they made when they came back. It shocks me how little traction this issue has gotten. Through this process, I’ve seen the desperation of a number of veterans who are threatened to serve criminal organizations precisely because of the military training we gave them.”

Said Ayer: “When you swear to defend your adopted nation, when you wear its uniform and face its enemies on the battlefield, that nation owes it to you to not discard you. Exactly that has happened to many of our warriors.”

The project is executive produced by Ayer, Long, Renzi, Boak, multiplatinum rapper Drake, his manager Adel “Future” Nur, Kerstin Emhoff, Candice Dragonas and Tara Long. Renzi is repped by WME and Linda Lichter.