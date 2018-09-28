Le Train Train Productions, the company founded by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, has closed a first-look television deal with MRC the indie studio behind series including Netflix’s House of Cards and Ozark and Starz’s Counterpart.

Under the pact, Jones and McCormack will create, develop and executive produce new television projects for MRC. Le Train Train also has tapped Nishika Kumble as the new Head of Development.

Jones and McCormack are executive producers of TNT’s Claws. Most recently, Jones directed the upcoming Quincy, Jones’ Netflix documentary about her father, music producer Quincy Jones, under the Le Train Train banner. Jones also continues to produce and star in TBS’ Angie Tribeca, which will premiere its fourth season later this year.

McCormack recently wrote the feature Frenemy of the State and will direct and produce Angry Bill set to debut next year.

Jones and McCormack are repped by UTA. Jones is additionally repped by Schreck Rose and McCormack by Paul Hastings