Rainn Wilson, who plays everyone’s favorite intergalactic con man Harry Mudd on Star Trek: Discovery, took to Twitter to tease the return of the fan favorite.

“Guess who’s back!? (Ok, I’ll tell you.) #HarryMudd Big announcement on Thursday from @StarTrekCBS!” wrote Wilson on Twitter. The tweet was accompanied by a photo of him with two Star Trek-friendly alien characters.

The Office alum’s big announcement might be involving the forthcoming Star Trek: Short Treks, a four-episode spinoff series of shorts that will debut in December. Wilson’s character, Mudd will be the focus of one of the shorts, which he is also set to direct. Other shorts will also feature Doug Jones’ character Saru as well as Mary Wiseman’s Ensign Sylva Tilly.

During San Diego Comic-Con, Discovery co-creator and executive producer Alex Kurtzman made announced the release of the shorts which will be tied to the season 2 premiere of Discovery. Each short will run 10-15 minutes and is set to expand the Star Trek universe. Discovery is slated to debut its sophomore season on CBS All Access January 2019.

If Wilson’s “big announcement” has nothing to do with Short Treks, then we’ll just have to wait for the Star Trek surprise on Thursday.