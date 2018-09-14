Actress Rachel Weisz and RadicalMedia founder Jon Kamen will receive two of the tribute honors at November’s IFP Gotham Awards, the unofficial kickoff to awards season.

The awards ceremony will be held on Monday, November 26, in its longtime home at Cipriani Wall Street in Lower Manhattan.

Weisz is in The Favourite, which took multiple honors at the Venice Film Festival and also played Telluride. It will open the New York Film Festival later this month. Earlier this year, Weisz earned accolades for her role in Disobedience, which she also produced. She won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2005 for The Constant Gardener.

Kamen is chairman and CEO of RadicalMedia, whose work spans television, film, graphic and interactive design. Among its 150-plus titles are Oscar-nominated and -winning documentaries such as The Fog of War, What Happened, Miss Simone? and Metallica: Some Kind of Monster. On TV, it has been involved with Mad Men, ESPN’s 30 for 30 franchise and National Geographic’s MARS.

“We are thrilled to be honoring Rachel with the Actress Tribute this year. Throughout her career she has carefully chosen projects ranging from thought-provoking independent films to thrilling studio blockbusters. Rachel consistently seeks out complex roles and delivers unforgettable portrayals of spirited and intelligent characters. We look forward to celebrating her lasting contributions to the art of film,” said Joana Vicente, Executive Director of IFP and the Made in NY Media Center. “We are equally delighted to present Jon with this year’s Industry Tribute and to acknowledge him as a pioneer for his prescient use of transmedia. Under his RadicalMedia banner, Jon helped usher in the multi-platform era by producing a wide range of content – from independent docs to branded entertainment that lent itself to this new experience and by successfully adapting it as a business model.”

Additional 2018 tributes will be announced in the coming weeks. The competition section of the Gotham Awards will feature 10 categories across film and TV.