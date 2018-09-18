Rachel Brosnahan topped many handicappers’ lists as the probable winner in the comedy lead actress category. So it was little surprise when she took the stage as winner for her role as an unlikely ’50s era comedian in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Her performance had already earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role as Miriam “Midge” Maisel.

OK, there was a minor onstage tussle with presenter Tiffany Haddish who tried to wrest away Brosnahan’s Emmy statuette, but it was clearly all in fun.

Brosnahan offered the expected kudos to the comedy’s writers, creators, cast, crew and Amazon: “I’ll be thanking you for the rest of my life for trusting me with your Midge,” she said. Then she got just a wee bit political. While she did not directly address the diversity issue that ruled much of the night’s onstage banter, she announced she was going to take advantage of having a captive audience for a couple of seconds to say how proud she is to be playing “a woman who is finding her voice, something that is happening all over the country right now.

“Most important, vote,” she exclaimed. “Show up, and bring a friend to the polls.”

Brosnahan is also is known for her roles in the film Beautiful Creatures (2013), and in the Netflix series House of Cards as sex worker Rachel Posner.

Also nominated tonight were Pamela Adlon, Better Things; Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish; Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie; Issa Rae, Insecure and Allison Janney, Mom.