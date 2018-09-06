The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan has signed on to executive produce a series adaptation of Femme, based on the short film of the same name.

Brosnahan also executive produced the short, which is currently on the festival circuit and will be released on queer streaming service Revry on September 21.

Negotiations are underway, but a network is not yet attached. Casting, production dates, and other details for the project will be released in the coming months.

Written by Corey Camperchioli who also stars, and directed by Alden Peters, the short film Femme centers on Carson (Camperchioli), a gay twenty-something looking for love on all the wrong apps. After being rejected by an online hookup for being too “femme,” Carson embarks on a hilarious journey towards self-discovery and acceptance by way of a manic existential crisis and a drag queen fairy godmother. Set in Hell’s Kitchen, the epicenter of New York City gay life, Carson must confront his own notions of masculinity and gender performance within

Jesus ‘Aja’ Rivera (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Stephanie Hsu (The Path), Johnny Sibilly (Pose), and Derek Klena (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) also star.

Camperchioli also is penning the series adaptation and Peters is directing. They, along with Brosnahan, and producer Mooki Entertainment’s Benno Rosenwald will executive produce. Mooki Entertainment produces.

“After the beautifully positive response to Femme the film, I am thrilled to continue the Femme journey with the fiercely talented Corey Camperchioli,” says Brosnahan. “His singular and powerful voice is an important part of a new generation of barrier breaking storytellers and I’m proud to collaborate with him.”

Brosnahan is Emmy-nominated for her starring role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She’s repped by CAA, Brillstein Partners and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams.