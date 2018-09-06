Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Quincy, its documentary about musical icon Quincy Jones that is co-directed by his daughter Rashida Jones and Alan Hicks. The film is prepping for its world premiere Sunday at the Toronto Film Festival, where it is playing in the TIFF Docs section ahead of its global launch September 21 on the streaming service and in elect theaters.

The film threads vérité moments with private archival footage to reveal the force behind one of the most influential figures in music and pop culture over the past 70 years. Jones, himself a trumpeter, producer, conductor, composer and arranger of course, also discovered and nurtured the biggest talents of the past 50 years from Lesley Gore and Michael Jackson to Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith.

Says Jones, now 85, as the who’s who of mega-stars flicks across the screen: “I’m a survivor — my whole life has been like that.”

Among those who sat for interviews: Rashida Jones, Kendrick Lamar, Herbie Hancock and Dr. Dre.

Paula DuPré Pesmen is producer and Jane Rosenthal, Adam Fell and Berry Welsh are executive producers.

Check out the trailer above.