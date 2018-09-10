Fourteen years after its first Emmy win for Best Reality Show, Queer Eye was awarded the statuette for Best Structured Reality Series.

Among those it bested, ABC’s Shark Tank, which had won every year since 2014.

Co-creator David Collins gave an exuberant acceptance speech that, unfortunately was so long on people-thanking, that by the time he began to speak about the series’ importance to the LGBTQ community he was being drowned out by the drown-out music.

The original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy was a TV phenom at the turn of the century, debuting on Bravo in July 2003 – the year before Massachusetts became the first state to recognize same-sex marriage. It was nommed again the next year but did not nab the statuette, and the series was thought to have run its course in 2007.

In its first season on Netflix, the shorter-titled Queer Eye scored its first Structured Reality TV series nom as gay marriage is recognized nationwide but under threat when President Trump named Brett Kavanaugh winner of Survivor SCOTUS in a primetime special. Kavanaugh spent a contentious week dodging questions and sometimes playing dumb at his Senate confirmation hearing this week.

On Netflix, Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion).