HBO is making room for a royal. The premium cabler has acquired Queen of the World, a new documentary about Queen Elizabeth II that was commissioned by the UK’s ITV. The hourlong docu will premiere on HBO at 8 PM Monday, October 1.

Drawing on footage from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s private film archives and treasures of the Royal Collection, Queen of the World offers unique insights into Her Majesty’s role as a figure on the global stage. It also focuses on her passing the baton to the younger members of the Royal Family as they continue to build upon the Commonwealth, an association of free and independent nations, the majority of which were formerly part of the British Empire.

Filmed over more than a year with privileged access to the Queen, her family, her staff and her residences, the documentary tells the story of how the Commonwealth has been a central focus and passion throughout Her Majesty’s life. Today, there are 2.4 billion Commonwealth citizens, which is almost one-third of the world’s population.

Queen of the World is directed by Matt Hill and written and produced by Robert Hardman. Faye Hamilton also is a producer, and Nick Kent serves as EP.