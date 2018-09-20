Push It Productions, the company founded by Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz, has hired Beth Belew as Head of Development. The exec previously held roles at ITV and NBC focused on alternative comedy, as well as at TBS and TNT where she worked on series and specials including Conan and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

In her new role, Belew will work with Sykes, Hurwitz and COO Danielle Ghilardi Birckhead to develop scripted and unscripted comedy properties focused on underrepresented and diverse voices. The company is also developing projects in sketch, performance specials, talk/variety, sitcoms, game show, and competition formats.

“We are thrilled to have Beth on board,” Skyes and Hurwitz said. “We will be working closely with her to identify emerging voices and to develop shows that will broaden and enrich the comedy landscape. We plan to take full advantage of her expertise in both unscripted and scripted comedy, so we can go on more vacations.”

Push It’s credits include TruTV’s Talk Show The Game Show and the Epix docuseries Unprotected Sets, which it is producing with MGM Television. The latter series, which explores the lives of comedians on the verge of national success, is showrun by Hurwitz and premieres October 5.

The company is also developing a Sykes stand-up special for Netflix, and The Happy Hour, a variety show in the works with Paul Feig’s Powderkeg.