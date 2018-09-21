Fox & Friends ran with a conservative commentator’s theory that the woman alleging President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee assaulted her in high school is confusing Brett Kavanaugh with a classmate.

Problem is, Ed Whelan included photos and a Facebook profile of the guy he claims Christine Blasey Ford is mistaking for Kavanaugh.

“I made an appalling and inexcusable mistake of judgment in posting the tweet thread in a way that identified Kavanaugh’s Georgetown Prep classmate,” Whelan tweeted after Fox & Friends spread the info to its many viewers.

“I take full responsibility for that mistake, and I deeply apologize for it. I realize that does not undo the mistake,” Whelan tweeted.

It is “regrettable that private citizens are being drawn into this,” said the man who drew a private citizen into this.

While taking “full responsibility,” the National Review contributor blamed Dianne Feinstein for his screw-up.

The Dem senator is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the member who first got info about the allegations from Ford, who reportedly asked that her identity not be revealed.

Doxing Kavanaugh’s high-school classmate is “the product of Feinstein’s shockingly shoddy handling of the whole matter,” Whelan groused.

Whelan now admits he has no idea what did or did not happen at that party decades ago.

Ford, meanwhile, shot down Whelan’s patronizing Little Lady Is Confused theory, telling the Washington Post, “I knew them both, and socialized with…There is zero chance that I would confuse them.”