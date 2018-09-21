Coming off a key recurring role on The Americans, Laurie Holden is set for the another major recurring part opposite Kelsey Grammer on Fox’s new legal drama series Proven Innocent, from Empire co-creator Danny Strong and writer David Elliott.

Written by Elliott, Proven Innocent follows a criminal defense firm led by Madeline Scott (Rachelle Lefevre), a fierce and uncompromising lawyer with a hunger for justice.

Fox

Holden will play Greta Bellows, the wife of Gore Bellows (Grammer), the hard-as-nails and tough-on-crime state’s attorney. She is shrewd and sexy, a Lady Macbeth type. Smooth and driven, she’s got her eyes on the prize and wants her husband to win the Attorney General race, possibly even more than he does.

Also co-starring in the series are Russell Hornsby, Vincent Kartheiser, Riley Smith, Nikki M. James and Clare O’Connor.

From 20th Century Fox Television and Danny Strong Productions, Proven Innocent, which will premiere in midseason, is executive-produced by Strong, Elliot and Stacy Greenberg. Adam Armus is an executive producer and showrunner. Patricia Riggen directed the pilot.

Holden is best known for her co-starring role as Andrea Harrison on AMC’s The Walking Dead and for playing Renee on the last two seasons of FX’s The Americans. She will next be seen in S. Craig Zahler’s indie Dragged Across Concrete opposite Mel Gibson.

The Shield alumna Holden is repped by Gershy, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Tyerman.