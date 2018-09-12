Pretty Little Liars alum Keegan Allen will star in an untitled social media thriller film along with Teen Wolf‘s Holland Roden, Ronen Rubinstein, Denzel Whitaker, hip hop recording artist Siya, social media star George Janko and Pasha Lychnikoff. The pic, from writer-director Will Wernick, is currently shooting in Los Angeles.

The story centers on a social media personality who, along with his close friends and millions of online followers, travels to Moscow to capture new content for his successful vlog. Pushing the limits to excite and engage his growing audience, the group enters a cold world of mystery and excess at every turn, blurring the lines between game and danger until all of them must fight to survive.

Allen will lead the film as Cole Turner, the spontaneous, exuberant and confident young vlogger who has spent the bulk of his life online, escaping from his painful childhood and striving to catapult himself to the highest level of social media influence.

Sonia Lisette, Kelly Delson, Jeff Delson, and Wernick are producing.