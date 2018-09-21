President Donald Trump held a giant rally Thursday night at the Las Vegas Convention Center, his first since canceling a series of rallies last week because of Hurricane Florence.

The rally happened as his pick for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, faces unexpected turbulence from a last-minute revelation of possible sexual misconduct in high school. A somewhat hoarse Trump briefly touched on the issue, noting, “I’m not saying anything about anybody else – but Brett Kavanaugh is one of the finest human beings you will ever have the privilege of knowing or meeting. A great intellect, a great gentleman.”

As to the current scandal, “We gotta let it play out – but he is a fine, fine person.” Trump added: “I think everything is going to be just fine.”

The rally was also a chance for Trump to stump for Nevada Republican Dean Heller, who faces a midterm challenge for the US Senate seat of Democrat Jacky Rosen (whom Trump dubbed “Wacky Jacky”). The race is currently considered a toss-up in some polls. Heller spoke at the rally, thanking the President “for putting Nevada back to work.”

Wayne Allyn Root, a conservative radio host and conspiracy theorist, is the opening speaker at the rally tonight. Root said on Twitter that he received a personal invitation from Trump to front the rally.

On Friday, Trump will visit the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, where he will sign an appropriations bill that provides $97.1 billion for military construction and Veterans Affairs, as well as funding for the Department of Energy and VA Mission Act.

The President entered the LACC to Lee Greenwood’s God Bless The USA, starting the rally about 25 minutes later than its scheduled 7 PM start.

Trump started by praising the crowd, then mentioned the “fake news” to crowd boos. “America is winning again. America is being respected again. Because we are finally putting America first again. We have the best economy in our history. And I have to tell you this, if our opponents got into office – which would have been a very sad, sad period of time – your 401k instead of being up 52 percent in a short period of time, would have been down 52 percent.”

Jobless claims just hit a 50-year low, Trump claimed, adding that the stock market hit another all-time. “It’s not by luck,” said Trump.

Trump said the first North Korean unknown soldier remains were now identified. “There’s no more nuclear testing, no more testing of rockets over Japan.”

Turning to mid-terms, Trump asked the crowd to vote. “We need more Republicans. If someone has a cold, we don’t have a majority that day.”