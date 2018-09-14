President Donald Trump took to his favorite platform tonight to warn former Secretary of State John Kerry that he may be violating the law by meeting with Iranian officials. Trump called the get-togethers “illegal meetings” and asked why Kerry had not registered as a foreign agent.

Kerry has said that he met “three or four times” with Iranian Foreign Mininister Javad Zarif. The two were key players in the 2015 nuclear agreement forged by the US and Iran. Kerry’s conversations have drawn criticism as “shadow diplomacy.”

Manisha Singh, the assistant Secretary of State for economic affairs, told the House Foreign Affairs Committee today that such meetings would be “very inappropriate.”

Trump took it one step further.