President Donald Trump was back on later on Sunday, but delivering a light load of comments. That’s perhaps owning to his exhausting schedule of the last week, wherein two massive rallies took up much of his time.

So far, the Commander-in-Tweet has steered away from controversy. He praised friend Tiger Woods for his golfing comeback, and spoke of an upcoming trip to New York to meet with Prime Minister Abe of Japan.

We will update his postings as they roll in. The tweets so far:

Going to New York. Will be with Prime Minister Abe of Japan tonight, talking Military and Trade. We have done much to help Japan, would like to see more of a reciprocal relationship. It will all work out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2018