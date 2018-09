The Commander-in-Tweet has been unusually active on over the weekend, firing off messages on everything from the National Football League to North Korea and trade tariffs, culminating in well wishes to Jewish people celebrating Rosh Hashanah.

As with Saturday’s tweetstorm, the Trump Sunday edition focused on tweaking his enemies (Obama, Hillary), celebrating his breakthroughs (North Korea, the economy) and retweeting a few key statements and memories.

The Sunday tweetstorm so far:

Melania and I wish all Jewish people Shana Tova and send our warmest greetings to those celebrating Rosh Hashanah and the start of the High Holy Days… pic.twitter.com/uMrHHX5il0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

…its commitment to denuclearize.” @FoxNews This is a big and very positive statement from North Korea. Thank you To Chairman Kim. We will both prove everyone wrong! There is nothing like good dialogue from two people that like each other! Much better than before I took office. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

North Korea has just staged their parade, celebrating 70th anniversary of founding, without the customary display of nuclear missiles. Theme was peace and economic development. “Experts believe that North Korea cut out the nuclear missiles to show President Trump…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down over an already really bad last year comparison. Viewership declined 13%, the lowest in over a decade. If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back? Otherwise worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

“Trump has set Economic Growth on fire. During his time in office, the economy has achieved feats most experts thought impossible. GDP is growing at a 3 percent-plus rate. The unemployment rate is near a 50 year low.” CNBC…Also, the Stock Market is up almost 50% since Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

If the U.S. sells a car into China, there is a tax of 25%. If China sells a car into the U.S., there is a tax of 2%. Does anybody think that is FAIR? The days of the U.S. being ripped-off by other nations is OVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

“Ford has abruptly killed a plan to sell a Chinese-made small vehicle in the U.S. because of the prospect of higher U.S. Tariffs.” CNBC. This is just the beginning. This car can now be BUILT IN THE U.S.A. and Ford will pay no tariffs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

“Barack Obama talked a lot about hope, but Donald Trump delivered the American Dream. All the economic indicators, what’s happening overseas, Donald Trump has proven to be far more successful than Barack Obama. President Trump is delivering the American Dream.” Jason Chaffetz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018