The President returned from his Saturday Virginia golfing outing looking tanned and rested. Well, at least tanned, and he wasted no time getting back into the online turf wars.

Starting last night, the President – who rebutted the attacks from Sen. John McCain’s memorial service by merely clapping back with his campaign theme, “Make America Great Again” – was back in attack mode. He began his regular Sunday storm last night, and continued this morning with vigor, taking on the Russia collusion investigation and bad trade deals (we’re looking at you, NAFTA).

He also found time to do a few shout-outs to supporters, including Virginia Republican Senate candidate Corey Stewart, golfer Tiger Woods, and political analyst Dan Bongino.

Today’s tweetstorm so far:

….The fact is that African/American unemployment is now the lowest in the history of our country. Same with Asian, Hispanic and almost every other group. The Democrats have been all talk and no action. My Administration has already produced like no other, and everyone sees it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2018

Tiger Woods showed great class in the way he answered the question about the Office of the Presidency and me. Now they say the so-called “left” is angry at him. So sad, but the “center & right” loves Tiger, Kanye, George Foreman, Jim Brown & so many other greats, even more……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2018

Federal workers endured 8 years of hell under Obama, with several rounds of pay freezes and benefit cuts. @realDonaldTrump can fix this, and I trust that he will. https://t.co/70mgZSRIKd — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) September 1, 2018

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

We shouldn’t have to buy our friends with bad Trade Deals and Free Military Protection! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

“There is no possible way the Trump Tower meeting between Don Trump jr and a couple of Russians, who have very deep connections to both the Clintons & Fusion GPS, & where no information on the Clintons was exchanged, is a crime. Dems are blinded by their hatred of Trump.” Bongino — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2018

“No information was ever given by the Trump Team to Russia, yet the Hillary Clinton campaign paid for information from Kremlin sources and just washed it through an intermediary, Christopher Steele.” Jesse Waters — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2018

….positions of power. That’s part of the story of the Russia Hoax. Christopher Steele is on the payroll of Hillary Clinton & the FBI, & when they fired him for lying, they continued to use him. Violation of FBI regulations. Kept trying to verify the unverifiable.” @GreggJarrett — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2018