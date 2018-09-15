Maybe the President was too busy worrying about Hurricane Florence. Or maybe it was Hurricane Maria. Or maybe he said everything that needed to be said in his unusually lengthy Friday night tweetstorm.
In any event, despite being later than usual, the Commander-in-Tweet finally got around to talking to the nation on his favorite platform late on Saturday afternoon. Beyond an update on the Florence rain situation in the Carolinas, the president gave a shout-out to some favorite sons on the campaign trail.
The tweetstorm so far: