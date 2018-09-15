Maybe the President was too busy worrying about Hurricane Florence. Or maybe it was Hurricane Maria. Or maybe he said everything that needed to be said in his unusually lengthy Friday night tweetstorm.

In any event, despite being later than usual, the Commander-in-Tweet finally got around to talking to the nation on his favorite platform late on Saturday afternoon. Beyond an update on the Florence rain situation in the Carolinas, the president gave a shout-out to some favorite sons on the campaign trail.

The tweetstorm so far:

.@DannyTarkanian of Nevada is a great friend who supports the Trump Agenda. He is Strong on Crime, the Border and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Danny Loves our Military and our Vets. He has my total and complete Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2018

Congressman Keith Rothfus continues to do a great job for the people of Pennsylvania. Keith is strong on Crime, the Border, and our Second Amendment. Loves our Military and our Vets. He has my total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2018

Congressman Pete Sessions of Texas is doing a great job. He is a fighter who will be tough on Crime and the Border, fight hard for our Second Amendment and loves our Military and our Vets. He has my full and complete Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2018

Thank you Brock – it is my honor! “We (@FEMA) have never had the support that we have had from this President.”

Administrator @FEMA_Brock — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2018