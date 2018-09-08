Much like the television networks and their re-runs before the season premieres, President Donald Trump was in a re-tweeting and re-quoting mood this weekend.
The Commander-in-Tweet had four re-tweets and several re-quotes on his Twitter agenda for Saturday. It was his rebuttal to a week that saw former President Barack Obama and an anonymously sourced editorial dominate the headlines.
Using his own pulpit, the President reminded his online following that there is another side to the unfolding story of his administration, as the empire struck back.
Today’s tweetstorm so far: