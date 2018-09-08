Much like the television networks and their re-runs before the season premieres, President Donald Trump was in a re-tweeting and re-quoting mood this weekend.

The Commander-in-Tweet had four re-tweets and several re-quotes on his agenda for Saturday. It was his rebuttal to a week that saw former President Barack Obama and an anonymously sourced editorial dominate the headlines.

Using his own pulpit, the President reminded his online following that there is another side to the unfolding story of his administration, as the empire struck back.

Today’s tweetstorm so far:

So true! “Mr. Trump remains the single most popular figure in the Republican Party, whose fealty has helped buoy candidates in competitive Republican primaries and remains a hot commodity among general election candidates.” Nicholas Fandos, @nytimes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2018

Apple prices may increase because of the massive Tariffs we may be imposing on China – but there is an easy solution where there would be ZERO tax, and indeed a tax incentive. Make your products in the United States instead of China. Start building new plants now. Exciting! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2018

We are breaking all Jobs and Economic Records but, importantly, our Country has TREMENDOUS FUTURE POTENTIAL. We have just begun! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2018

“To this point, President Trump’s achievements are unprecedented.” @LouDobbs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2018

Dave Hughes is running for Congress in the Great State of Minnesota. He will help us accomplish our America First policies, is strong on Crime, the Border, our 2nd Amendmen, Trade, Military and Vets. Running against Pelosi Liberal Puppet Petterson. Dave has my Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2018

Watching @BarackObama take credit for @realDonaldTrump successes is disgraceful. Score So Far- TRUMP:

-Unemployment Rate

-GDP

-Wage Growth

-# Blacks Employed

-# Hispanics Employed

-# Women Employed

-ISIS Wins

-Homegrown Terror Events OBAMA:

-Slick Speaking

-School Shootings — Eric Bolling🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) September 7, 2018

fact check: @realDonaldTrump kicked the Nazi out of NYC after 14 years and multiple Presidents allowed him to stay. https://t.co/miAIq0mko2 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 7, 2018