It’s a holiday weekend in the US, and while many people are letting go of their usual responsibilities, President Donald Trump is turning up the heat.

Starting late on Friday night, the Commander-in-Tweet unleashed a torrent against some of the usual suspects, but found time for some new targets. After some throat-clearing cheerleading for the Rasmussen poll, which indicated a 48% approval rating for his presidency – “higher than President Obama” – Trump went into attack mode.

The Washington Post/ABC poll, an apparent Bloomberg breach of confidentiality, the news system in general, Canada, the FISA court, the Dept. of Justice, and the dossier (or the “Fake Dossier,” as the President calls it) were all on the menu.

So far, the President has stayed well away from commenting on a major event in town – the funeral of Sen. John McCain.

Today’s tweetstorm as of this morning:

….Donald Trump, and now we find out that there wasn’t even a hearing – that Donald Trump’s 4th Amendment right to privacy was signed away…and someone in there is swearing that this stuff is true, when it wasn’t? This is the scandal here – a police state.” Dan Bongino — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

“You have a Fake Dossier, gathered by Steele, paid by the Clinton team to get information on Trump. The Dossier is Fake, nothing in it has been verified. It then filters into our American court system in order to spy on Barrack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s political opponent…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

….of the DOJ & FBI are completely out to lunch in terms of exposing and holding those accountable who are responsible for that corruption.” @TomFitton @JudicialWatch — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

Report: There were no FISA hearings held over Spy documents.”It is astonishing that the FISA courts couldn’t hold hearings on Spy Warrants targeting Donald Trump. It isn’t about Carter Page, it’s about the Trump Campaign. You’ve got corruption at the DOJ & FBI. The leadership…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

I love Canada, but they’ve taken advantage of our Country for many years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

“I think today what has happened is that news reporting has become part of the adversary system.” Alan Dershowitz It has become tainted and corrupt! DJT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

Still can’t believe that Bloomberg violated a firm OFF THE RECORD statement. Will they put out an apology? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

The ABC/Washington Post Poll was by far the least accurate one 2 weeks out from the 2016 Election. I call it a suppression poll – but by Election Day they brought us, out of shame, to about even. They will never learn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018