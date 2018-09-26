EXCLUSIVE: Known for her role as Tasha in the popular Starz drama Power, Naturi Naughton has signed with WME.

The actress got her start in the industry as a member of the R&B/pop group 3LW and then went on to show off her Broadway chops when she played Little Inez in Hairspray.

For her feature film debut, she stepped into the role of rapper Lil’ Kim in Fox Searchlight’s Notorious which told the story about the life and death of hip-hop legend Notorious B.I.G. From there, she went on to add numerous credits to her name in both film and television including the remake of Fame, the Netflix comedy Step Sisters, the Warner Bros. feature Lottery Ticket as well as TV series such as The Playboy Club, The Client List, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and Mad Men.

Naughton received two NAACP awards for her role in Power. She can be seen in Mark Amin’s upcoming Civil War-era drama Emperor opposite James Cromwell, Bruce Dern, and Mykelti Williamson. She is also set to appear in MACRO’s Angel Kristi Williams-directed Really Love with Uzo Aduba, Michael Ealy and Kofi Siriboe.

She continues to be repped by Alchemy Entertainment and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette & Feldman