Californication alum Evan Handler is set as a new series regular on season 6 of Power, and Mike Dopud and Monique Gabriela Curnen, who recurred in seasons 4 and 5, have been promoted to regulars for the upcoming season of Starz’s hit drama series.

Handler will play Jacob Warner, the new U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District, there to clean up one too many messes and not built to play nice. Formidable and powerful, he will use the position and authority to challenge those around him to get answers.

Dopud plays Jason Micic, a brutal and ruthless Serbian crime boss, and Tommy’s connect, with sights on expanding his network to both coasts at any cost.

Curnen plays Blanca Rodriguez, the incorruptible NYPD Internal Affairs investigator that zeroed in on Angela Valdes while conducting the investigation of the disappearance and probable murder of Detective Raymond Jones, Raina’s killer and a suspected dirty cop.

Handler’s TV credits include the role of Charlie Runkle in Californication and attorney Alan Dershowitz in American Crime Story: The People Vs. OJ Simpson. His feature work includes leading roles in Foster Boy opposite Matthew Modine, Lying and Stealing opposite Theo James, both Sex and the City films, Ransom, and Natural Born Killers. Handler is repped by APA, and LINK Entertainment.

Dopud also recurs on the CW’s The 100 and has previously recurred on Stargate SG-1, StargateE: Atlantis, SGU, Battlestar Galactica and Continuum, among others. His feature credits include Deadpool 2, The Predator and Skin Trade. Dopud is repped by Global Artists Agency.

Curnen, most recently seen on NBC’s Taken, became known for her feature work opposite Ryan Gosling in Half Nelson and as Detective Ramirez in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. On television, she has had guest star, recurring and series regular roles on shows such as Elementary (CBS), Sons of Anarchy (FX), Lie to Me (Fox), The Following (Fox), Person of Interest (CBS), and The Unusuals (ABC). Curnen also has appeared Off-Broadway in Pentecost at The Barrow Group Theater, and in the world premiere of José Rivera’s Another Word for Beauty at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago. She’s repped by Buchwald and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.