SPOILER ALERT: This exclusive video clip contains details about Sunday night’s episode of Power.

EXCLUSIVE: “You’re turning into a little f*cking G. What, are you the man right now?” Ghost (Omari Hardwick) tells Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) as they do a walk and talk on the streets of New York in the wake of Kanan’s (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) in last week’s episode of the Starz drama.

In the clip from the penultimate episode of season 5 (watch above), Ghost points out all he is doing for Tariq to make his life better, but more than that, he is trying his best to dissuade him from entering this dangerous lifestyle — even though he kind of is already in it. From the events of the last episode, Tariq is feeling quite cocky and, as Ghost put it, like a “little f*cking G.”

As Ghost tries to set Tariq straight, he reminds him that four cops are dead and four families are ruined because he “had to be the man.” Still, this leaves Tariq unfazed and unaffected.

“Whatever gangster moment you’re feeling — you make sure it’s the last one,” says Ghost. To which Tariq responds, “This is who I am.” He brushes Ghost’s suit and says “These suits don’t change who you are and that school can’t change who I am.

The penultimate episode of Power airs Sunday on Starz at 8 PM ET. For those of you who can’t wait, you can watch the episode on the Starz App tonight starting at 12:01 AM.