EXCLUSIVE: Nurse Judy is coming back. Following a memorable Season 1 guest appearance, Sandra Bernhard is joining the cast of FX’s 1980s drama series Pose as a series regular in the upcoming second season.

She will continue as the brassy but caring Nurse Judy Katz who works with H.I.V./AIDS patients.

The history-making Pose, which features the largest transgender series regular cast, as well as the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series, is set in the 1980s and looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

Co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, with Murphy directing the first two episodes, the series is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh. Canals and Silas Howard serve as co-executive producers, and Janet Mock, Our Lady J and Erica Kay also serve as producers. The eight-episode first season was produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Actress-comedian-singer Bernhard, who reprised her recurring role as Nancy Bartlett from the original Roseanne in a guest stint on ABC’s revival last season, is now in her third year as host of Sandyland on SiriusXM. She has appeared on CBS’ s 2 Broke Girls, Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and will be performing live at The Wallis in Beverly Hills and Joe’s Pub in NYC both in December 2018.

Bernhard is repped by Jeremy Katz at the Katz Company and Lawrence Kopeikin at Morris Yorn.