EXCLUSIVE: Pop has passed on Krysten Ritter-exec produced supernatural comedy pilot The Demons of Dorian Gunn. Deadline understands that the CBS and Lionsgate joint venture broadcaster is not moving ahead with the show, which was fronted by Search Party’s Jeffrey Self.

The project was first announced in December 2017 with casting unveiled at the TCAs in January.

The show centers on disgraced New York socialite Dorian Gunn, who discovers he’s descended from a long line of demon hunters and is forced to abandon his life of leisure to protect humanity from monsters as they emerge from the gates of hell.

Self stars as the series’ antihero Dorian Gunn. After the mysterious death of his parents, Dorian’s gluttonous life as a celebutante has been in a downward spiral plagued with booze-filled antics that threaten his status with the family business. Although he desperately just wants to be a B-list celebrity, Dorian soon realizes his privileged life is going to become a bit more complicated by the fact he’s a Guardian destined to protect the world from demons.

Pitch Perfect’s Chrissie Fit starred as Leonie Crofton-Sears, Dorian’s mortal frenemy, Archer’s H. Jon Benjamin played Wormwood, a demon tasked with maintaining the balance of good and evil, Transparent’s Lateefah Holder starred as the straight shooter Amy Bugda, Dorian’s court-appointed addiction sponsor, and Stitchers’ Kyle Harris played Trip Chapman, the embodiment of white privilege.

The half-hour show was exec produced by Jessica Jones star Ritter and Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns as well as Kara Welker of Generate. It was written by Evan Greenspoon and Brandon Scott Jones and John Skidmore is producer. Mike Poisson and Peggy Cheng from Ritter’s Silent Machine served as co-executive producers.

The pilot passing comes after ten episodes were ordered for Florida Girls, from The Mick writer-producer Laura Chinn, Lionsgate TV, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment. Florida Girls, inspired by Chinn’s life, focuses on four girls living in Small Town, Florida who confront their stagnant lives when their only ambitious friend moves away to follow her dreams.

Elsewhere on the pilots front, Pop is understood to still be considering Arranged from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Aline Brosh McKenna, while the odds on development projects Best Intentions (a comedy from A+E Studios and American Pie writer Adam Herz) and Spinning (a half-hour scripted comedy from Matt McConkey, a writer on the Heathers reboot) look good. It is also looking for British co-production partners for Wrightful Heirs, a “Beverly Hillbillies-meets-Downton Abbey series produced by Hat Trick Production, the UK producer behind forthcoming black comedy drama Flack.