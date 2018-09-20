The Canadian producer, composer and DJ known as Deadmau5 is making his first foray into film scoring with Polar, a noir-tinged project by director Jonas Akerlund that arrives next year from Netflix and Constantin Film.

The action film is an adaptation of Polar: Came From the Cold, the webcomic by writer-artist Victor Santos that was published in 2013 as a 160-page graphic novel from Dark Horse Entertainment, the Oregon comics publisher that has a track record of delivering source material for Hollywood hits — among them Jim Carrey’s breakthrough comedy The Mask, the Hellboy films, the Zack Snyder-directed epic 300 and the ultra-bleak Sin City franchise.

To celebrate the project’s confluence of music, film and comics, Polar creator Santos provided Deadline with an illustration that presents Deadmau5 in his quirky mouse-masked stage persona (see it in full below) but melds it with the graphic novel’s wintry menace as well as an eye-patch and high-caliber firepower. Those are two of the calling cards for Duncan Vizla, aka the Black Kaiser, a ruthlessly efficient assassin whose plans for a quiet retirement are dashed by his double-crossing former employers.

The Polar adaptation stars Mads Mikkelsen (Star Wars: Rogue One, Casino Royale) and Vanessa Hudgens (Spring Breakers, High School Musical) as well as Katheryn Winnick (Vikings, Bones) and Matt Lucas (Alice In Wonderland, Doctor Who).

The project’s music world representation isn’t limited to Deadmau5 (who birth name, by the way, is Joel Zimmerman). Akerlund is best known as a Grammy-winning music video director — in fact, with a body of work spanning 30 years, the Swedish filmmaker may at this point qualify as a living legend in that field. In addition to his celebrated collaborations with Madonna, the director has also made mini-movies to accompany the music of U2, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Metallica, Taylor Swift, the Prodigy and Paul McCartney.

Here’s a trailer for the Polar: Came From the Cold graphic novel:

Netflix will release Polar in 2019, excluding Canada, Germany, and China, territories in which Constantin Film will distribute. The movie is being produced by Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer, Jeremy Bolt and Hartley Gorenstein. Executive producers are Martin Moszkowicz, Mikkelsen, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg.

Here’s Santos’ Deadmau5 creation: