Covert Affairs alumna Piper Perabo was arrested today at Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings – one of dozens of protesters who were ushered out by Capitol Police after disrupting the proceedings.

“Many citizens before me have fought for the equal rights of women,” she tweeted. “I can’t be silent when someone is nominated to the Supreme Court who would take our equal rights away.”

I was just arrested for civil disobedience in the Kavanaugh hearings. #StopKavanaugh

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) defended the right of the protesters to speak out. “The voices heard at today’s hearing are the noise of democracy,” he said during the hearing, “and it’s because we have before us a nominee to the highest court in the land whose record is being hidden from the public.”

Another group of protesters at today’s hearing wore outfits inspired by The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu’s Emmy-winning series about a totalitarian regime that abolishes women’s rights and, in an era of declining birth rates due to infertility, forces those with healthy reproductive systems to produce children for the ruling class.

Perabo is perhaps best known for playing CIA Agent Annie Walker on all five seasons of USA Network’s Covert Affairs. She’s also starred in in such films as Coyote Ugly, Cheaper by the Dozen, The Prestige and Looper.