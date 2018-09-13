Prolific TV series director, writer and executive producer Phil Traill has signed with Verve. He was previously with UTA. Traill has directed more than 90 episodes of network television on over 30 series including half-hours Modern Family (ABC), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox), Black-ish (ABC), The Last Man On Earth (Fox), Life In Pieces (CBS), The Middle (ABC) and Fresh Off The Boat (ABC). Hour-long series include Good Girls (NBC), Wedding Band(TBS) and Men Of A Certain Age (TNT). Traill directed the pilots for Enlisted (Fox) and, most recently, Uncle Buck (ABC) and also has sold and written six network pilots. His feature directing credits include All About Steve, starring Sandra Bullock and Bradley Cooper, and Chalet Girl, starring Felicity Jones and Bill Nighy. He also recently wrote and directed an original feature for Freeform, No Sleep Till Christmas, starring Odette and Dave Annable, which will air as part of network’s annual holiday programming “25 Days of Christmas.” Traill also is repped by Thruline Entertainment and attorney George Davis.

Ethan Cutkosky, best known as Carl from Showtime’s Shameless, has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency. Cutkosky began his entertainment career at age four, doing photo ads. He landed his first role in feature Fred Claus opposite Vince Vaughn and went on to a major role in thriller The Unborn opposite Gary Oldman and Idris Elba. Cutkosky is now in his ninth season playing Carl Gallagher, one of Frank Gallagher’s (William H. Macy) youngest children, on Shameless. Cutkosky also is repped by Marni Rosenzweig of The Rosenzweig Group and attorney Lev Ginsburg.