Peter Dinklage, nominated a record-tying seventh time for his role in Game of Thrones as Tyrion Lannister, captured his third Emmy in the category.

That mark ties him with Aaron Paul, who also won three times for Breaking Bad.

The goateed, shaggy-haired Dinklage gave a sardonic but heartfelt speech, acknowledging his wife and show producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

“Thank you, Dave and Dan for changing my life. I cannot walk down the street anymore,” he said. “But you are honestly the most talented, amazing people I know besides my wife, Erica, who I think I forgot to thank a couple of years ago, so thank you, Erica, for putting up with me. I’m very temperamental and I love you very much.”

In the category, Dinklage edged out Thrones castmate Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (whom he called “an amazing, handsome brother”); David Harbour of Stranger Things; Joseph Fiennes of The Handmaid’s Tale; Mandy Patinkin for Homeland; and Matt Smith for The Crown.

Last but not least, Dinklage gave a nod to Thrones author George R.R. Martin for “creating this darn thing.”