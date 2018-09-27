Let’s assume that Pete Davidson won’t be having Chevy Chase over for brunch anytime soon. In the wake of the original Saturday Night Live cast member’s recent evisceration of the NBC series, the current Studio H denizen took him down like Gerald Ford crashing over a table.

NBCUniversal

“He’s a f*cking douchebag,” Davidson said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “F*ck Chevy Chase. I hate that dude. … He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person, and I don’t like him. … F*ck him. … He’s a putz. I don’t like him.”

Before we continue with Davidson’s Chase caning, let’s recap what the original Not Ready for Primetime Player told The Washington Post last week. Making mincemeat of his former meal ticket — and its creator and still-producer Lorne Michaels, he said: “First of all,” he said, “between you and me and a lamppost, jeez, I don’t want to put down Lorne or the cast, but I’ll just say, maybe off the record, I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f*cking believe it. That means a whole generation of sh*theads laughs at the worst f*cking humor in the world.”

Adding insult to insult, Chase — who was SNL‘s first breakout star but left after its first season in 1976, also said of the current state of late-night staple: “How could you dare give that generation worse sh*t than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts.”

Davidson, who joined the show in for Season 40 in 2014, continued to pile on the not-niceties about Chase. “What has he done since ’83? Like, nothing,” he said. “He had a really big career and then it stopped because everybody realized he’s a jerkoff. … It’s just, like, disrespectful to Lorne, too — a guy who gave you a career. .,.. No matter how big you get, you can’t forget, like, what that guy did for you. He created SNL and you were the first person on it. Why do that?”

As of Wednesday, there were no plans for Chase to host SNL during its upcoming 44th season, which premieres Saturday.