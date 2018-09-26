EXCLUSIVE: Sugar23, the production venture founded by Oscar-winning Spotlight producer Michael Sugar, has launched a brand incubator and investment division. Kristin Patrick, the former chief marketing officer of PepsiCo, has been hired to run Sugar23 Global.

Patrick will spearhead plans to incubate and launch new brands, or make equity investments in existing brands and revitalize them. The connective tissue is to create a brand experience that relates to the entertainment space and excites the consumer.

This new division allows longtime Anonymous Content manager/producer Sugar to meld his showbiz experience with Patrick’s brand building skills. Sugar23 Global will offer a full-service suite of advanced capabilities in research and analytics, brand strategy and investment, content production, product design, and experience development to create a holistic and relevant consumer brand connection.

Sugar’s business has gotten off the ground quickly. Most recent is the new Netflix series Maniac, with Cary Fukunaga directing and Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, and Justin Theroux starring. Production just got underway on the Apple series Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski and directed by David Gordon Green. Recently wrapped is One Day She’ll Darken at TNT with Chris Pine starring and Patty Jenkins directing. Sugar is an exec producer on The OA, the Netflix series co-created by Zal Batmanglij and client Brit Marling, who also stars, as well as 13 Reasons Why, the Netflix series created by Brian Yorkey and directed by Tom McCarthy.

Management clients include Steven Soderbergh, Richard Linklater, newly minted Bond 25 director Cary Fukunaga, Marc Webb, Patty Jenkins, Canadian TV/radio personality George Stroumboulopoulos, and House of Cards star Robin Wright. Sugar has a first look TV deal with Anonymous Content.

At PepsiCo, Patrick was CMO of Global Brand Development and played an integral role in delivering the company’s long-term global growth strategies and launching a new lifestyle mindset through product categories, touch points and experiences for PepsiCo’s global brands. She spearheaded PepsiCo’s Creators League Studio, a proprietary content development facility collaborating and creating across brands like Gatorade, Frito Lay and Pepsi. She also managed music and entertainment relationships to bring content development in-house, including the the feature comedy Uncle Drew, which starred NBA superstar Kyrie Irving and featured a cast that included Shaquille O’Neal.

Patrick was named to the 40 Over 40 Digital Marketers Campaign list and the Top 50 Women in Brand Marketing by Brand Innovators in 2015 and 2016. Before her PepsiCo tenure, Patrick worked at numerous taste-making brands and companies in senior-level roles, including as the Chief Marketing Officer for Playboy Enterprises, Executive Vice President of Brand Strategy at Endeavor, Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at GAP Inc., and several other roles at NBCUniversal, Calvin Klein, The Walt Disney Company, and Revlon.