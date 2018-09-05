The people are ready to vote — for the People’s Choice Awards. The annual “For the People, By the People” awards show opened nomination voting today and announced an additional 13 categories to add to their robust ballot list of categories that include the best in movies, television, music, and pop culture. The People’s Choice Awards will have its inaugural telecast on E! Nov. 11 at 9 PM ET/PT with “Live From The Red Carpet: The E! People’s Choice Awards” kicking off at 7 PM ET/PT.
The new categories include “The Revival Show of 2018”, “The Reality Show of 2018”, “The Bingeworthy Show of 2018”, “The Reality TV Star of 2018”, “The Comedy Act of 2018” as well as “The Game Changer of 2018”, which recognizes an athlete who’s had a social and professional impact this year. Seems like the latter has Colin Kaepernick’s name written all over it.
Other new categories include “The Style Star of 2018”, “The Beauty Influencer of 2018”, “The Animal Star of 2018”, “The Music Video of 2018”, “The Concert Tour of 2018”, “The Pop Podcast of 2018”, and “The Competition Contestant of 2018”.
E! is engaging fans worldwide to select their choice from the 12 nominees along with a write-in option in each category to help determine the five finalists who will move forward to the next phase of voting. Nomination voting can be done at pca.eonline.com as well as Facebook where fans can post either publicly or privately and include: one category hashtag, one corresponding nominee hashtag, and #PCAs. On Twitter, fans can vote by sending a public tweet or retweet and include one category hashtag, one corresponding nominee hashtag, and #PCAs.
Voting ends at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 14. After the voting window closes, the top five nominees based on fan votes in each category will become the official finalists. The finalist voting window will begin Sept. 24 and run through Oct. 19. A full list of of all 43 categories and nominees follows below.
THE MOVIE OF 2018
A Quiet Place
A Wrinkle in Time
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
Fifty Shades Freed
Incredibles 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mission Impossible: Fallout
Ocean’s 8
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2018
Blockers
Book Club
Crazy Rich Asians
Game Night
I Feel Pretty
Life of the Party
Love, Simon
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Overboard
Tag
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Uncle Drew
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2018
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mission Impossible: Fallout
Ocean’s 8
Rampage
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
The Equalizer 2
The Meg
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2018
12 Strong
Adrift
Annihilation
A Quiet Place
BlacKkKlansman
Breaking In
Fifty Shades Freed
Midnight Sun
Red Sparrow
The 15:17 to Paris
The First Purge
Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2018
A.X.L.
A Wrinkle in Time
Christopher Robin
Early Man
Hotel Transylvania 3
I Can Only Imagine
Incredibles 2
Paddington 2
Peter Rabbit
Sherlock Gnomes
Show Dogs
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2018
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Dwayne Johnson, Skyscraper
John Boyega, Pacific Rim
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Pierce Brosnan, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity Wars
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2018
Anne Hathaway, Ocean’s 8
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow
Leslie Mann, Blockers
Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time
Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time
Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2018
Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Ewan McGregor, Christopher Robin
Gina Rodriguez, Annihilation
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed
Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
John Krasinski, A Quiet Place
Natalie Portman, Annihilation
Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time
Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time
Shailene Woodley, Adrift
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2018
Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty
Anna Faris, Overboard
Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
John Cena, Blockers
Jon Hamm, Tag
Leslie Mann, Blockers
Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Tiffany Haddish, Uncle Drew
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2018
Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Chris Pratt, Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom
Danai Gurira, Black Panther
Donald Glover, Solo: A Star Wars Story
Dwayne Johnson, Rampage
Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout
THE SHOW OF 2018
13 Reasons Why
9-1-1
America’s Got Talent
Grey’s Anatomy
Modern Family
Saturday Night Live
The Big Bang Theory
The Good Doctor
This Is Us
The Walking Dead
Will & Grace
WWE Raw
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2018
13 Reasons Why
9-1-1
Castle Rock
Grey’s Anatomy
Lost In Space
Riverdale
Scandal
The Good Doctor
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
The Walking Dead
Westworld
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2018
Atlanta
Black-ish
Insecure
Modern Family
Mom
Orange Is the New Black
Santa Clarita Diet
Saturday Night Live
The Big Bang Theory
The Good Place
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Will & Grace
THE REVIVAL SHOW OF 2018
American Idol
Arrested Development
Dynasty
Fear Factor
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Lost In Space
Love Connection
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
Trading Spaces
Will & Grace
X-Files
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2018
Basketball Wives
Chrisley Knows Best
Gold Rush
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta
Love and Hip Hop: New York
Queer Eye
Teen Mom
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of New York City
Vanderpump Rules
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2018
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Big Brother
Ellen’s Game of Games
MasterChef
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor: Ghost Island
The Amazing Race
The Bachelor
The Voice
Top Chef
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2018
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy
Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Scott Foley, Scandal
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Tony Goldwyn, Scandal
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2018
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Issa Rae, Insecure
Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Kerry Washington, Scandal
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2018
Andrew Lincoln, Walking Dead
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Kerry Washington, Scandal
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2018
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Jim Parsons, Big Bang Theory
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2018
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Rachael Ray
Red Table Talk
Steve
The Dr. Oz Show
The Real
The Talk
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
The Today Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2018
Conan
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Real Time with Bill Maher
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2018
Adam Rippon, Dancing with the Stars
Aquaria, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Becca Kufrin, The Bachelorette
Brynn Cartelli, The Voice
Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race
Colton Underwood, Bachelor in Paradise
Eva Igo, World of Dance
Joe Flamm, Top Chef
Maddie Poppe, American Idol
Miz Cracker, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Nikki Bella, Dancing with the Stars
Wendell Holland, Survivor
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2018
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Bethenny Frankel, The Real Housewives of New York City
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas
Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2018
13 Reasons Why
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
GLOW
Killing Eve
Ozark
Queer Eye
Shameless
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Sinner
The Walking Dead
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Younger
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2018
Arrow
Black Lightning
Cloak and Dagger
Doctor Who
Marvel’s Jessica Jones
Marvel’s Luke Cage
Once Upon A Time
Shadowhunters
Supergirl
Supernatural
The Expanse
The Originals
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2018
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
G-Eazy
Jay-Z
Keith Urban
Kendrick Lamar
Logic
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Thomas Rhett
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2018
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Carrie Underwood
Dua Lipa
Jennifer Lopez
Nicki Minaj
P!nk
Selena Gomez
SZA
Taylor Swift
THE GROUP OF 2018
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS
Dan + Shay
Fall Out Boy
Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
Little Big Town
Maroon 5
Migos
Panic! At The Disco
Sugarland
Twenty One Pilots
THE SONG OF 2018
no tears left to cry, Ariana Grande
I Like It, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin
God’s Plan, Drake
In My Feelings, Drake
All The Stars, Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA
Stir Fry, Migos
Walk It Talk It, Migos feat. Drake
Psycho, Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Back To You, Selena Gomez
In My Blood, Shawn Mendes
APES**T, The Carters
BUTTERFLY EFFECT, Travis Scott
THE ALBUM OF 2018
Sweetener, Ariana Grande
Camila, Camila Cabello
Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
Scorpion, Drake
Kod, J. Cole
Bobby Taratino II, Logic
Culture II, Migos
Queen, Nicki Minaj
beerbongs & bentleys, Post Malone
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
My Dear Melancholy,, The Weeknd
ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2018
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Chris Stapleton
Florida Georgia Line
Jason Aldean
Kelsea Ballerini
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Little Big Town
Sam Hunt
Sugarland
Thomas Rhett
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2018
Alvaro Soler
Bad Bunny
Becky G
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Natti Natasha
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Shakira
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2018
no tears left to cry, Ariana Grande
Finesse, Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B
Never Be The Same, Camila Cabello
This is America, Childish Gambino
God’s Plan, Drake
In My Feelings, Drake
IDGAF, Dua Lipa
Girls Like You, Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
Psycho, Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Back To You, Selena Gomez
APES**T, Beyonce & Jay-Z
Call Out My Name, The Weeknd
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2018
On the Run II Tour, Beyoncé & Jay-Z
Piece of Me Tour, Britney Spears
24K Magic Tour, Bruno Mars
Concrete and Gold Tour, Foo Fighters
Evolve Tour, Imagine Dragons
Man of the Woods Tour, Justin Timberlake
Witness Tour, Katy Perry
Trip Around the Sun Tour, Kenny Chesney
Beautiful Trauma Tour, P!nk
Now Tour, Shania Twain
Reputation Tour, Taylor Swift
Experience + Innocence Tour, U2
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2018
Amanda Cerny
Cameron Dallas
Eva Gutowski
Gigi Gorgeous
Jenna Marbles
King Bach
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Shane Dawson
The Dolan Twins
The Fat Jewish (Josh Ostrovsky)
Zach King
THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2018
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Camila Coelho
Carli Bybel
Jackie Aina
Jaclyn Hill
James Charles
Kandee Johnson
Manny Guiterrez
Michelle Phan
NikkieTutorials
Patrick Starrr
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2018
BTS
Chrissy Teigen
Ellen DeGeneres
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Ryan Reynolds
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Will Smith
THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2018
April the Giraffe
Boo
Cole & Marmalade
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Doug the Pug
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Iamnalacat
Jiffpom
Lil Bub
Manny the Frenchie
Marnie The Dog
Venus the Two Face Cat
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2018
2 Dope Queens: Phoebe Robinson & Jessica Williams
Ali Wong
Amy Schumer
Chris Rock
Fred Armisen
Hannah Gadsby
John Mulaney
Kevin Hart
Leslie Jones
Marlon Wayans
Michelle Wolf
Tiffany Haddish
THE STYLE STAR OF 2018
Beyoncé
Blake Lively
Brooklyn Beckham
Chadwick Boseman
Chris Pine
Emma Watson
Gigi Hadid
Harry Styles
Jaden Smith
Meghan Markle
Rihanna
Zendaya
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2018
Adam Rippon
Aly Raisman
Chloe Kim
Colin Kaepernick
Cristiano Ronaldo
Danica Patrick
Kevin Durant
Lebron James
Nia Jax
Nick Foles
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
THE POP PODCAST OF 2018
2 Dope Queens
Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith
Anna Faris is Unqualified
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Chicks in The Office
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Here’s The Thing With Alec Baldwin
The Ladygang
My Favorite Murder
Oprah’s Master Class: The Podcast
Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
WTF with Marc Maron
THE MOST HYPE WORTHY OF CANADIAN OF 2018
Alessia Cara
Daniel Caesar
Drake
Justin Bieber
Margaret Atwood
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Reynolds
Samantha Bee
Sandra Oh
Shawn Mendes
Tatiana Maslany
Tessa Virture & Scott Moir
L’INFLUENCER POP CULTURE FRANCAIS DE 2018
Anil Brancaleoni
Beauté Active
Emmy Make Up Pro
Emy LTR
Horia
Lufy
Mademoiselle Gloria
Pembe Cherole
Rawell Saidi
Renan Pacheco
Stéphanie Durant