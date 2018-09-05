The people are ready to vote — for the People’s Choice Awards. The annual “For the People, By the People” awards show opened nomination voting today and announced an additional 13 categories to add to their robust ballot list of categories that include the best in movies, television, music, and pop culture. The People’s Choice Awards will have its inaugural telecast on E! Nov. 11 at 9 PM ET/PT with “Live From The Red Carpet: The E! People’s Choice Awards” kicking off at 7 PM ET/PT.

The new categories include “The Revival Show of 2018”, “The Reality Show of 2018”, “The Bingeworthy Show of 2018”, “The Reality TV Star of 2018”, “The Comedy Act of 2018” as well as “The Game Changer of 2018”, which recognizes an athlete who’s had a social and professional impact this year. Seems like the latter has Colin Kaepernick’s name written all over it.

Other new categories include “The Style Star of 2018”, “The Beauty Influencer of 2018”, “The Animal Star of 2018”, “The Music Video of 2018”, “The Concert Tour of 2018”, “The Pop Podcast of 2018”, and “The Competition Contestant of 2018”.

E! is engaging fans worldwide to select their choice from the 12 nominees along with a write-in option in each category to help determine the five finalists who will move forward to the next phase of voting. Nomination voting can be done at pca.eonline.com as well as Facebook where fans can post either publicly or privately and include: one category hashtag, one corresponding nominee hashtag, and #PCAs. On Twitter, fans can vote by sending a public tweet or retweet and include one category hashtag, one corresponding nominee hashtag, and #PCAs.

Voting ends at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 14. After the voting window closes, the top five nominees based on fan votes in each category will become the official finalists. The finalist voting window will begin Sept. 24 and run through Oct. 19. A full list of of all 43 categories and nominees follows below.

THE MOVIE OF 2018

A Quiet Place

A Wrinkle in Time

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Fifty Shades Freed

Incredibles 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mission Impossible: Fallout

Ocean’s 8

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2018

Blockers

Book Club

Crazy Rich Asians

Game Night

I Feel Pretty

Life of the Party

Love, Simon

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Overboard

Tag

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Uncle Drew

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2018

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mission Impossible: Fallout

Ocean’s 8

Rampage

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

The Equalizer 2

The Meg

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2018

12 Strong

Adrift

Annihilation

A Quiet Place

BlacKkKlansman

Breaking In

Fifty Shades Freed

Midnight Sun

Red Sparrow

The 15:17 to Paris

The First Purge

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2018

A.X.L.

A Wrinkle in Time

Christopher Robin

Early Man

Hotel Transylvania 3

I Can Only Imagine

Incredibles 2

Paddington 2

Peter Rabbit

Sherlock Gnomes

Show Dogs

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Dwayne Johnson, Skyscraper

John Boyega, Pacific Rim

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Pierce Brosnan, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity Wars

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Anne Hathaway, Ocean’s 8

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow

Leslie Mann, Blockers

Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time

Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time

Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Ewan McGregor, Christopher Robin

Gina Rodriguez, Annihilation

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

John Krasinski, A Quiet Place

Natalie Portman, Annihilation

Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time

Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time

Shailene Woodley, Adrift

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

Anna Faris, Overboard

Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

John Cena, Blockers

Jon Hamm, Tag

Leslie Mann, Blockers

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Tiffany Haddish, Uncle Drew

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Chris Pratt, Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

Donald Glover, Solo: A Star Wars Story

Dwayne Johnson, Rampage

Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout

THE SHOW OF 2018

13 Reasons Why

9-1-1

America’s Got Talent

Grey’s Anatomy

Modern Family

Saturday Night Live

The Big Bang Theory

The Good Doctor

This Is Us

The Walking Dead

Will & Grace

WWE Raw

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2018

13 Reasons Why

9-1-1

Castle Rock

Grey’s Anatomy

Lost In Space

Riverdale

Scandal

The Good Doctor

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

The Walking Dead

Westworld

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2018

Atlanta

Black-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Mom

Orange Is the New Black

Santa Clarita Diet

Saturday Night Live

The Big Bang Theory

The Good Place

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Will & Grace

THE REVIVAL SHOW OF 2018

American Idol

Arrested Development

Dynasty

Fear Factor

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Lost In Space

Love Connection

One Day at a Time

Queer Eye

Trading Spaces

Will & Grace

X-Files

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2018

Basketball Wives

Chrisley Knows Best

Gold Rush

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta

Love and Hip Hop: New York

Queer Eye

Teen Mom

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of New York City

Vanderpump Rules

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2018

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Ellen’s Game of Games

MasterChef

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor: Ghost Island

The Amazing Race

The Bachelor

The Voice

Top Chef

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Scott Foley, Scandal

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Tony Goldwyn, Scandal

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2018

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Issa Rae, Insecure

Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2018

Andrew Lincoln, Walking Dead

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2018

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Jim Parsons, Big Bang Theory

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2018

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Rachael Ray

Red Table Talk

Steve

The Dr. Oz Show

The Real

The Talk

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

The Today Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2018

Conan

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Real Time with Bill Maher

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2018

Adam Rippon, Dancing with the Stars

Aquaria, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Becca Kufrin, The Bachelorette

Brynn Cartelli, The Voice

Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race

Colton Underwood, Bachelor in Paradise

Eva Igo, World of Dance

Joe Flamm, Top Chef

Maddie Poppe, American Idol

Miz Cracker, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Nikki Bella, Dancing with the Stars

Wendell Holland, Survivor

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2018

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Bethenny Frankel, The Real Housewives of New York City

Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2018

13 Reasons Why

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

GLOW

Killing Eve

Ozark

Queer Eye

Shameless

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Sinner

The Walking Dead

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Younger

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2018

Arrow

Black Lightning

Cloak and Dagger

Doctor Who

Marvel’s Jessica Jones

Marvel’s Luke Cage

Once Upon A Time

Shadowhunters

Supergirl

Supernatural

The Expanse

The Originals

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2018

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

G-Eazy

Jay-Z

Keith Urban

Kendrick Lamar

Logic

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Thomas Rhett

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2018

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Carrie Underwood

Dua Lipa

Jennifer Lopez

Nicki Minaj

P!nk

Selena Gomez

SZA

Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2018

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Dan + Shay

Fall Out Boy

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Little Big Town

Maroon 5

Migos

Panic! At The Disco

Sugarland

Twenty One Pilots

THE SONG OF 2018

no tears left to cry, Ariana Grande

I Like It, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin

God’s Plan, Drake

In My Feelings, Drake

All The Stars, Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA

Stir Fry, Migos

Walk It Talk It, Migos feat. Drake

Psycho, Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Back To You, Selena Gomez

In My Blood, Shawn Mendes

APES**T, The Carters

BUTTERFLY EFFECT, Travis Scott

THE ALBUM OF 2018

Sweetener, Ariana Grande

Camila, Camila Cabello

Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

Scorpion, Drake

Kod, J. Cole

Bobby Taratino II, Logic

Culture II, Migos

Queen, Nicki Minaj

beerbongs & bentleys, Post Malone

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

My Dear Melancholy,, The Weeknd

ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2018

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Chris Stapleton

Florida Georgia Line

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Little Big Town

Sam Hunt

Sugarland

Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2018

Alvaro Soler

Bad Bunny

Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Natti Natasha

Nicky Jam

Ozuna

Shakira

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2018

no tears left to cry, Ariana Grande

Finesse, Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B

Never Be The Same, Camila Cabello

This is America, Childish Gambino

God’s Plan, Drake

In My Feelings, Drake

IDGAF, Dua Lipa

Girls Like You, Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B

Psycho, Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Back To You, Selena Gomez

APES**T, Beyonce & Jay-Z

Call Out My Name, The Weeknd

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2018

On the Run II Tour, Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Piece of Me Tour, Britney Spears

24K Magic Tour, Bruno Mars

Concrete and Gold Tour, Foo Fighters

Evolve Tour, Imagine Dragons

Man of the Woods Tour, Justin Timberlake

Witness Tour, Katy Perry

Trip Around the Sun Tour, Kenny Chesney

Beautiful Trauma Tour, P!nk

Now Tour, Shania Twain

Reputation Tour, Taylor Swift

Experience + Innocence Tour, U2

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2018

Amanda Cerny

Cameron Dallas

Eva Gutowski

Gigi Gorgeous

Jenna Marbles

King Bach

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Shane Dawson

The Dolan Twins

The Fat Jewish (Josh Ostrovsky)

Zach King

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2018

Bretman Rock

Brooklyn and Bailey

Camila Coelho

Carli Bybel

Jackie Aina

Jaclyn Hill

James Charles

Kandee Johnson

Manny Guiterrez

Michelle Phan

NikkieTutorials

Patrick Starrr

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2018

BTS

Chrissy Teigen

Ellen DeGeneres

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Ryan Reynolds

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Will Smith

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2018

April the Giraffe

Boo

Cole & Marmalade

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Doug the Pug

Gone to the Snow Dogs

Iamnalacat

Jiffpom

Lil Bub

Manny the Frenchie

Marnie The Dog

Venus the Two Face Cat

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2018

2 Dope Queens: Phoebe Robinson & Jessica Williams

Ali Wong

Amy Schumer

Chris Rock

Fred Armisen

Hannah Gadsby

John Mulaney

Kevin Hart

Leslie Jones

Marlon Wayans

Michelle Wolf

Tiffany Haddish

THE STYLE STAR OF 2018

Beyoncé

Blake Lively

Brooklyn Beckham

Chadwick Boseman

Chris Pine

Emma Watson

Gigi Hadid

Harry Styles

Jaden Smith

Meghan Markle

Rihanna

Zendaya

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2018

Adam Rippon

Aly Raisman

Chloe Kim

Colin Kaepernick

Cristiano Ronaldo

Danica Patrick

Kevin Durant

Lebron James

Nia Jax

Nick Foles

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2018

2 Dope Queens

Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith

Anna Faris is Unqualified

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Chicks in The Office

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Here’s The Thing With Alec Baldwin

The Ladygang

My Favorite Murder

Oprah’s Master Class: The Podcast

Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

WTF with Marc Maron

THE MOST HYPE WORTHY OF CANADIAN OF 2018

Alessia Cara

Daniel Caesar

Drake

Justin Bieber

Margaret Atwood

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Reynolds

Samantha Bee

Sandra Oh

Shawn Mendes

Tatiana Maslany

Tessa Virture & Scott Moir

L’INFLUENCER POP CULTURE FRANCAIS DE 2018

Anil Brancaleoni

Beauté Active

Emmy Make Up Pro

Emy LTR

Horia

Lufy

Mademoiselle Gloria

Pembe Cherole

Rawell Saidi

Renan Pacheco

Stéphanie Durant