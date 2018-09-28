PBS NewsHour premeries That Moment When, an interview show that tells behind-the-scenes stories of successful people, Oct. 2 on Facebook Watch.

Hosted by Steve Goldbloom, That Moment When will offer revealing insights into the critical moments that alter the course of a successful person’s career or shapes who they become.

Forthcoming episodes will include interviews with SoulCycle and FlyWheel co-founder Ruth Zukerman, Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant, American ultramarathon runner and author Robin Arzon and Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson.

“Because we’re trying to drill down on a pivotal moment in this person’s life it’s a lean-in conversation you’ll want to listen to,” said PBS NewsHour executive producer Sara Just, in an interview with Deadline. “This is an opportunity to hear about them as a person.”

PBS NewsHour

The series is a part of a Facebook initiative announced earlier this year, to fund news shows for the social network’s on-demand video service, Facebook Watch.

NewsHour’s launch of That Moment When follows its 2017 foray into Facebook Watch with Let Me Explain, the five-part series that explored provocative ideas and differing viewpoints, including episodes with parenting author Wendy Thomas Russell on why she believes timeouts to discipline children does more harm than good, and with Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givan on why being pretty isn’t enough to be a fashion model.

“Facebook Watch presented a new opportunity to challenge ourselves to reach new audiences and experiment with narrative style,” Just said.

Just will executive produce the new series, along with senior content and special projects producer James Blue, with production support from PBS NewsHour’s broadcast and digital units as well as Goldbloom’s production house Second Peninsula.

Goldbloom is the creator of Brief But Spectacular, the weekly interview series for PBS NewsHour. Now in its fourth season, he has interviewed more than 200 guests, including Alec Baldwin, Terry Gross, Danai Gurira, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Norman Lear, prisoners from San Quentin, and many more.

In 2015, Goldbloom wrote and directed his first feature film, Remember Me, starring Oscar-winner Rita Moreno. The film premiered at the 2016 Cinequest Film Festival, winning the audience award for Best Narrative Feature Comedy. The film received national distribution from The Orchard.

The Moment When airs at 3 PM Eastern on Tuesdays. Here’s the trailer: