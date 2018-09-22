PayPal has canceled the accounts of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars website, citing alleged incidents of hate speech and discriminatory content.

The termination continues Jones’s recent string of hi-tech clashes. He has been canceled by numerous social media accounts for his controversial stances on such incidents as the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

“We’ve made a decision to end our relationship with Infowars Web sites, including PrisonPlanet,” a PayPal spokesman said. “We undertook an extensive review of the Infowars sites, and found instances that promoted hate or discriminatory intolerance against certain communities and religions, which run counter to our core value of inclusion,” the spokesman said.

Earlier this month, permanently suspended far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from the platform, citing tweets and videos that violate the service’s ban on abusive behavior.