“The journey has begun,” tweeted Patrick Stewart today, with a photo of himself and a gaggle of Star Trek writers staring at, well, we don’t know what they’re staring at, but it likely has something to do with the upcoming CBS All Access Star Trek series. (See it below).

Seated with Stewart at the table are Kirsten Beyer, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson and James Duff.

Details about the new series have been hard to come by – possibly because even Jean-Luc Picard himself is still figuring out the next move – but what we do know is that Stewart will reprise his Picard character and that the new program will not be a Star Trek: Next Generation reboot. Rather, the new series will chronicle a later chapter in Picard’s life.

Star Trek: Discovery co-creator/executive producer Alex Kurtzman will oversee the new show’s development, with a premiere targeted for next year.

Here is Stewart’s tweet. Take a look for whatever clues you can find: