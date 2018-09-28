Patrick Maguire has been promoted to SVP of Drama Development at ABC Studios. He will head the studio’s drama development department, reporting to ABC Studios President Patrick Moran.

ABC Studios veteran Maguire, who was most recently VP of Drama Development, replaces Nne Ebong who recently left the studio to join Paul Lee’s independent studio wiip, backed by CAA.

“Patrick is an exceptional executive with sharp creative skills and a unique perspective given his broad range of experience at the company,” said Moran. “In his 16 years at Disney, he has become known for developing great relationships with our talent and has been instrumental in overseeing and developing some of our most important series.”

As VP of drama development, Maguire oversaw a slate writers and producers including Michael Seitzman, Shondaland, Regina King, Allan Heinberg and Erica Messer. In the last several years, he oversaw three pilots that were picked up to series including For The People, Station 19 — both from Shondaland — and most recently, The Rookie.

Previously, Maguire was VP, Current Series, and oversaw the day-to-day creative direction of such series as dramas American Crime, Criminal Minds, Designated Survivor, Castle and Code Black as well as comedies Cougar Town and Scrubs.

Prior to joining Current Programming in 2010, Maguire held executive positions in Comedy Development at ABC Studios beginning in 2004. He began his tenure at The Walt Disney Company in 2002 in Comedy Development at ABC Network.