Nicole Clemens has been appointed as President, Paramount Television. She will report to Jim Gianopulos, Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures. She starts Sept. 10.

Clemens, most recently manager/producer at Anonymous Content, had been a leading contender for the job, which was vacated in July after the sudden ouster of Amy Powell over alleged racially insensitive comments. Former EVP of Series Development for FX Networks and former partner and head of the motion picture lit department at ICM Partners, Clemens was the first name to surface as a potential replacement for Powell. She was virtually in-house — Anonymous Content has a first-look deal with Paramount TV, and Clements was executive producing several projects for Paramount TV through that.

“Nicole brings invaluable institutional experience and knowledge of all aspects of television from development to production to talent representation to programming” said Gianopulos. “Her excellent creative instincts, deep relationships throughout the industry and breadth of experience make her the ideal candidate for this role. We look forward to many years of great successes from her and the incredible Paramount Television team.”

After a month of largely exploratory conversations, the process of finding a new head for Paramount Television kicked into high gear two weeks ago when Gianopulos returned to the office and started to meet with candidates.

In her role, Clemens will oversee all aspects of development, production and programming for the television production studio, working closely with David Goldman, President of Business Operations.

While at Anonymous Content, Clemens set up several projects, including series at Apple, Netflix, Showtime, Hulu, YouTube, CBS All Access, USA, Charter, and History Channel. In addition, Clemens’ feature projects include adaptations of From the Corner of the Oval and Final Girls, both for Universal Pictures, as well as Burn, with Mahershala Ali attached to star.

“I’m thrilled and humbled to be joining Paramount under the forward-thinking leadership of Jim Gianopulos,” said Clemens. “While at Anonymous Content, I’ve had the privilege to work closely with the excellent Paramount Television team and experience firsthand their commitment to artistic integrity. With the support of this world class team, I hope to continue to evolve Paramount Television as a studio focused on creating groundbreaking content and providing a welcoming place for talent to thrive.”

During her stint as EVP and Head of Series Development at FX, Clemens oversaw development for such series as Atlanta, Better Things, You’re the Worst, Baskets, Man Seeking Woman, Tyrant, The Strain, Snowfall, and Mayans MC.

Previously, Clemens was a partner and head of the motion picture literary department at ICM Partners, ran Rod Holcomb Productions and was a television executive at Spelling Television.