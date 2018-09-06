Paramount Pictures has named veteran Viacom exec Michael D. Armstrong as EVP Worldwide Television Licensing and Operations.

In the newly created position, Armstrong will be charged with leading third-party series distribution efforts with studio partners; managing – in partnership with Paramount Television – distribution efforts on local language productions; and overseeing Paramount’s digital monetization team, which includes Mark Hall, Vice President of Digital Content Monetization. He also will work closely with Viacom International Studios as it explores the creation of an unwired network for the distribution of series content to international partners.

Armstrong begins his new job September 17, reporting to Dan Cohen, Paramount’s President of Worldwide Television Licensing.

“With two decades of experience at Viacom under his belt, Michael truly understands the ecosystem of Viacom brands and their interplay with Paramount, and is a trusted leader not just internally, but in the industry as well,” said Cohen. “His track record and many years of experience in this larger corporate family guarantee that he will add immeasurable professional value, and he will be a great cultural fit.”

Armstrong, who joined Viacom in 1998, moves to Paramount from his most recent role as Executive Vice President & General Manager of BET Networks. Previously, Armstrong’s other roles included Executive Vice President & General Manager, Revenue & Emerging Brands for Viacom International Media Networks and Senior Vice President & General Manager of BET International prior to that.

During his tenure at Viacom, he led the creation and launch of the Paramount Channel, which is now the largest ad-supported film channel in the world, available in 116 countries and reaches 160 million subscribers outside the U.S.

“As Paramount builds for the future, Michael’s leadership skills and vast knowledge and experience are incredible additions to our team,” said Andrew Gumpert, Paramount Pictures Chief Operating Officer. “We are thrilled to have him join our studio at this exciting time.”