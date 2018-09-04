Theo Rossi (Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy) has landed a supporting role in Paramount Player’s horror thriller, Body Cam, which stars Mary J. Blige and Nat Wolff.

Malik Vitthal is directing the film about several LAPD police officers who are haunted by a malevolent spirit that is tied to the murder of a black youth at the hands of two white cops. All of them are caught on a body cam video that was destroyed in a cover-up.

Richmon Riedel wrote it as a spec script which was rewritten by Nic McCarthy and John Ridley. Matt Kaplan is producing.

Rossi, who can currently be seen in Season 2 of Netflix/Marvel’s Luke Cage, is repped by CAA and Management 360.