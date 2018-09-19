EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures is developing Holly Brix’s Happy Anniversary script, with Platinum Dunes, which has a first-look deal with the studio, on board to produce.

Describes as War Of The Roses meets Cheap Thrills, the plot follows a happily married couple’s anniversary celebration, which goes awry when they find themselves victims of a sinister home invasion.

Platinum Dunes and Paramount most recently teamed on John Krasinski-directed sleeper horror hit A Quiet Place, which was greenlit for a sequel to be released on May 15, 2020.

In addition, Deadline recently broke the news that Paramount had picked up the rights to horror feature Meet Jimmy, with Platinum Dunes is producing alongside The Picture Company. The pic is based on a short film from Dutch filmmakers David-Jan Bronsgeest and Tim Koomen.

Brix, who was brought to rewrite the screenplay for investigative thriller Gasp for Paramount, is repped by Verve and Morris Yorn.