EXCLUSIVE: Cory Goodman & Jeremy Lott have sold an original family-themed Christmas adventure pitch to Paramount. Studio is keeping plot and title under wraps.

Original Film’s Neal Moritz & Amanda Lewis and Aperture Entertainment’s Adam Goldworm will produce.

This marks the third sale for Goodman & Lott, who scored in the seven figures for a Warner Bros deal for Lore that has Dwayne Johnson attached, and one to Sony for Hood, with Jerry Bruckheimer producing. Goodman separately sold his spec The Oberlin Incident to Paramount with Aperture producing, and wrote the Kate Beckinsale-starrer Underworld: Blood Wars, the Vin Diesel-starrer The Last Witch Hunter and the Paul Bettany-starrer Priest.

Lott wrote Man At Arms for Jonathan Liebesman with Thunder Road and Aperture Entertainment producing and Rally Car for Keanu Reeves to star with Fundamental producing.

Goodman is repped by Verve and Aperture Entertainment. Lott is repped by CAA and Aperture.