EXCLUSIVE: Matt Bomer is known for his roles in White Collar, American Horror Story and the Magic Mike universe, but in the heartfelt drama Papi Chulo, Bomer takes a turn as the featured star as he stars opposite Alejandro Patiño in a story that explores a friendship between two very different people.

Making its World Premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 8, Papi Chulo marks writer-director John Butler’s third feature premiering at TIFF. The clip above gives a taste of the John Butler-directed film that follows a single TV weatherman (Bomer) living in Los Angeles who is put on gardening leave from work. While on leave, he tries to enjoy his time alone but realizes this solitary lifestyle isn’t for him. When he drives past a hardware store, he spots Ernesto (Patiño, in his first leading feature role), a middle-aged Latino migrant with a friendly face, and hires him to do some home repairs. Despite the language barrier, they develop an unexpected but profound friendship based on the everlasting need for connection.

The film is a new take on the buddy comedy with two very different people as it provides commentary on empathy, stereotypes, and xenophobia — two of today’s very timely topics.

Watch the exclusive clip above.