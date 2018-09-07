PaperChase Films, which currently has two films at TIFF – Guy Nattiv’s Skin and Sara Colangelo’s The Kindergarten Teacher – has secured a multi-million-dollar film financing partnership with IRA Capital to start next year.

“I am so thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Samir M. Patel and IRA Capital. I deeply respect and admire him as a leader in his field and we will greatly benefit from his wealth of knowledge and expertise,” said Dillon D Jordan, CEO of PaperChase Films in a statement.

“Samir is not only a brilliant financial strategist, he is a remarkable thinker who is not afraid to make bold moves, which aligns perfectly with the PaperChase mission.”

“My approach to filmmaking is the same one I use in life; relentless authenticity, endless enthusiasm and a strong sense of purpose. It’s important to align with the frequencies that speak to me as a Producer. I want to work with creators that have a truly genuine voice; to recognize and develop projects that stand out and demand to be heard. I’m very proud of the work we’ve done so far, and this partnership paves the way to dramatically expand our footprint in the industry,” Jordan added.

“As we look to expand our portfolio of investments at IRA we always try to align ourselves with extraordinary people,” said Patel who over the last 15 years has helped raise over a half billion in equity for various industries spanning real estate, tech, healthcare, food and beverage and entertainment. “Having watched Dillon build PaperChase Films from the ground up and achieve the tremendous success that he has, there’s no question that our mutual goals will be well-served by his instincts and vision. My success depends on identifying businesses with strong potential, and I firmly believe that PaperChase Films will make a lasting impact in the industry.”

PaperChase’s The Kindergarten Teacher won best director for Colangelo at Sundance and was picked up by Netflix for domestic distribution.