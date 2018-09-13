Pam Lifford has been named president of Warner Bros Global Brands & Experiences, a new business that will align strategies and increase consumer engagement across the company’s key brands and franchise.

Lifford, who joined Warners in 2016 as president of its Consumer Products division, will oversee DC, Themed Entertainment and a new Global Franchise team, along with Consumer Products. She is charged with developing new fan-engagement business opportunities as well as working to align the current fan-focused activities of WBCP, Themed Entertainment and DC that lend themselves to next-level development. She’ll also work with all divisions of the Studio to ensure that every touchpoint for cross-divisional and cross-company collaboration is maximized.

She also will coordinate with WarnerMedia sister companies HBO and Turner as well as various AT&T divisions when appropriate. Global Brands and Experiences will operate with a “never go dark” approach, offering consumers compelling opportunities 24/7, everywhere they interact with Warner Bros.’ IP.

Warner Bros

“With competition for consumers’ attention more intense than ever and brand awareness and loyalty more important than ever, this is a great way to help focus on creating opportunities for fans to meaningfully interact with our brands and franchises at a level beyond the screen,” said Warner Bro. chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara. “Pam has deep experience across consumer products and building emotional connections with fans, and in the two years she’s been at Warner Bros., has proven herself and her vision. I’m excited to have her bring that vision to this new business.”

As president of WB’s Consumer Products, Lifford was responsible for all WBCP business functions, including domestic and international licensing, worldwide marketing, business and legal affairs, finance, and retail business development. In her first year at WBCP, she increased overall business by 47% and has continued a consistent growth trajectory through her second and current year.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to super-serve our fans across a variety of platforms and venues throughout their lifetimes,” said Lifford, the highest-ranking African-American woman at WB, reporting directly to Tsujihara. “Warner Bros. has world-class characters and brands that are beloved around the world — from our licensed DC Super Heroes and the Looney Tunes and Hanna Barbera animated superstars to a library of over 10,000 films and TV shows — and we’re now making it a priority to bring these properties to fans in new and exciting ways. I’m thrilled to take on this challenge and look forward to working with my colleagues across the Studio to make this new business a great success.”

Warners said day-to-day operation of DC will continue to be run by publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee and publisher Dan DiDio, Publisher, who both now report to Lifford. Consumer Products will be led by its current management team. The Wizarding World franchise business will continue to be overseen separately by Josh Berger, President & Managing Director, Warner Bros. UK, Ireland and Spain, and President of Harry Potter Global Franchise Development, reporting directly to Tsujihara.