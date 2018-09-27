Stephanie Steele is expanding her responsibilities at Oxygen Media with a promotion to Senior Vice President Production and Development from her previous VP role.

In her new position, Steele is charged with overseeing the network’s true-crime programming slate including the second season of Dick Wolf’s Criminal Confessions and top-rated Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers. Steele is based in Los Angeles and reports to Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Original Programming and Development.

Steele recently launched several of the network’s high rated documentary specials including Aaron Hernandez Uncovered, Dahmer on Dahmer and The Turpin 13: Family Secrets Exposed.

In her previous role as VP of Current Production, Steele served as the executive in charge of series including the long-running Snapped franchise and spinoffs Snapped: Notorious and Killer Couples as well as Buried in the Backyard, Mysteries & Scandals with Soledad O’Brien and In Ice Cold Blood hosted by Ice T.

Since joining as Oxygen as Director, Current Programming in 2010, Steele has played a key role in the production of programming including The Face, executive produced by Naomi Campbell, Chasing Maria Menounos, and Street Art Throwdown.

Before joining Oxygen, Steele served as co-executive producer of The Next Food Network Star, executive producer of Movies 101 and produced series for A&E and MTV, among other networks.