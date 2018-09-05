Oxygen Media has inked an overall development deal with Paul Holes, the hero detective who helped bring the Golden State Killer to justice. Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Original Programming and Development at Oxygen made the announcement today, which marks the one-year anniversary of Oxygen’s rebrand as a destination for high-quality crime programming.

“In speaking with Rod and his team, I felt the passion Oxygen has for storytelling and showcasing the very best in true crime content,” said Holes. “I’m retired now, and am looking forward to this next chapter of my career where I can help shine a light on cases that deserve national exposure.”

Investigator Holes spent two and a half decades looking for one of the most elusive serial killers in US history, the Golden State Killer. After retiring from his position as Cold Case Investigator/Chief of Forensics for the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office in California, he continued to work on case until he helped bring Joseph James DeAngelo, the alleged Golden State Killer, to justice. Working with a team of investigators, Holes’ use of cutting-edge DNA technology proved crucial to closing in on DeAngelo. Holes’ work put him into the spotlight and was dubbed a hero in the crime and justice community.

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt’s late wife Michelle McNamara wrote a book titled I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, which put the Golden State Killer case in the spotlight. After her death, Oswalt worked with journalist Billy Jensen and researcher Paul Haynes to finish the book which debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list. Deadline broke the news that HBO Documentary Films acquired the rights to McNamara’s true-crime book to develop as a docuseries. Oswalt will serve as executive producer.

After rebranding as a premium true crime destination last summer, Oxygen quickly became one of the fastest growing networks in cable behind acclaimed original hits such as The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway, Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks, Aaron Hernandez Uncovered, and Cold Justice from Executive Producer Dick Wolf.

Holes is repped by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern.