“Do you know what lies beyond those trees? This is just the start of what America will become. People come here in the thousands, all hoping to live the American dream,” Claire (Caitriona Balfe) tells Jamie (Sam Heughan).

Starz has released the official trailer for Season 4 of Outlander, based on Drums of Autumn, the fourth of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander series.

Season 4 follows time travelers Claire and Jamie Fraser as they try to make a home for themselves in colonial America. As the two build their lives together in the rough and dangerous back country of North Carolina, they must negotiate a tenuous loyalty to the current British ruling class, despite Claire’s knowledge of the American Revolution to come. Along the way, the Frasers cross paths with notorious pirate and smuggler Stephen Bonnet in a fateful meeting that will come back to haunt the Fraser family.

Meanwhile in the 20th century, things are complicated between Brianna Randall (Sophie Skelton), Claire and Jamie’s daughter, and Roger Wakefield, the historian who helped Claire search for Jamie in the past. But when Roger and Brianna search for proof that Brianna’s parents reunited in the 18th century, a shocking discovery makes both of them consider following in Claire’s footsteps.

Starz recently renewed Outlander for two more seasons, taking the series through Season 6.

Outlander is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Matthew B. Roberts and Andy Harries. The series is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Outlander Season 4 premieres November 4.

Check out the trailer above.